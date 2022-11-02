A ribbon-cutting does not look exactly like it did in your grandfather’s day, but the meaning is the same: some businesses have opened or evolved in a significant way, bringing change.
This is exactly what happened to enrich the Portland business landscape last week. The Chamber of Commerce invited the community at large to attend ribbon-cuttings for two new facilities, celebrating the successful steps taken to open new ventures.
PORTLAND MEDICAL LLC
On Wednesday at 1 p.m., Portland Medical LLC’s operating Nurse Practitioners, Ashlea Lamberth and Lisa Nazarenus were feted by the Chamber, having completed the process of separating from their former operators, Sumner Regional’s LifePoint Health.
“This is a family practice with a great history,” said Lamberth. “It started in the early 1980s as Dr. John Taylor’s private practice, located right here at 307 South Broadway. Both Lisa and I worked in his practice. He retired in 2017 and leased the practice to Sumner Regional’s LifePoint Health. We both stayed on, working here, but over the last five years, we began to feel the urge to be able to operate the practice with more focus on what Portland needs. Mostly, we just wanted to provide our patients with more access — to be able to call us directly and not have to go through a larger company.”
The two partners decided to leave the LifePoint corporation and strike out on their own, expecting that LifePoint would continue to operate in the facility on Broadway in Portland. To their surprise, LifePoint decided not to renew the lease, instead relocating to Gallatin.
Lamberth and Nazarenus moved quickly at that point, securing the lease from Taylor. “We were really happy about not having to go to another location — if only because there wouldn’t be any difficulty for our patients to find us. Any time a medical corporation makes a business transition, there’s a lot of confidentiality in play, but we did use Lisa’s Facebook page to document the renovations we were doing — like moving in examination tables and computer equipment — and even painting the walls. We hoped the patients would get the message that we were staying right here — just needed a little time to bring in our own medical operation.”
And in fact, they were only closed from June 1 until June 16. “That was our first day to see patients under our new organization,” said Nazarenus. “But we didn’t feel like our new place was ready to show off to the public until a week or so ago. That’s when we contacted the Chamber about the ribbon-cutting.”
The-Portland Medical LLC focuses on family medicine, women’s health, sports medicine, nutrition, and geriatric health.
“It’s a great feeling to know that the same patients we saw years ago in Dr. Taylor’s office can now bring in their children — or grandchildren!” said Lamberth. “We want to be available to the community — and now we can be.”
For more information, check out the website at https://www.portlandmedllc.com/.
MAPLE COTTAGE ASSISTED LIVING
AND TRANSITIONS CENTER
In a similar set of circumstances, the Maple Cottage Assisted Living and Transitions Center opened under new owners, with a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the event held on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 4:30 p.m.
Maple Cottage, too, has undergone renovations and updating under the guidance of two husband-and-wife teams: Dale and Grace Glasser and Paul and Diane Mesaros. Per Dale Glasser, it is a situation in which there is new ownership of an older facility.
The Glassers and Mesaros couples acquired the property on Aug. 15, and immediately began updating the cottage-style center. “We put in new floors, new lighting fixtures, new tables, and redecorated the dining room, taking advantage of the huge windows that were already here,” said Dale.
The Portland location of Maple Cottage is an assisted living center as opposed to the Maple Cottage in Hendersonville (also operated by the Glassers), which is a memory care facility.
“There are some wonderful advantages to this facility,” Grace said. “Three of the four owners here — Paul, Diana, and myself — are Registered Nurses. And our administrator is a Licensed Practical Nurse.”
“Also, we only have twenty-one beds,” said Paul. “Which means we really know and understand each and every person’s individual likes and dislikes.”
The location of Maple Cottage Transitions on Halltown Road provides a combination of scenic country-style living while being minutes away from the city square. Touting itself as Portland’s “cottage style” assisted living center, the staff offers residents personalized holistic care focusing on supporting the transitions that come with aging.
“We are all members of the Chamber,” said Diane, “and we were delighted when we were able to schedule a ribbon cutting. It’s one of Portland’s great attributes — a very caring and involved business community.”
Maple Cottage Transitions Center is located at 711 Halltown Road in Portland. For more information, call 615-406-3716.
