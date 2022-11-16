The following are the City of Portland’s unofficial results from the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.

MAYOR

Total ballots cast: 957

Mike Callis (I): 748

Charles Cole (I): 131

Write-in: 78

ALDERMAN

(Four Alderman positions to be filled)

Total ballots cast: 2,322

Lloyd Dunn (I): 161

Mike Hall (I): 485

LaToya Holcomb (I): 344

Drew Jennings (I): 533

Dewel Scruggs (I): 340

Megann D Thompson (I): 452

PORTLAND SALES AND USE TAX REFERENDUM

Total ballots cast: 976

For: 458

Against: 518

TN HOUSE OF REP DISTRICT 44

Total ballots cast: 10,398

William Lamberth (R): 7988

Kesa Fowler (D): 2402

Write-In: 8

