The following are the City of Portland’s unofficial results from the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election.
MAYOR
Total ballots cast: 957
Mike Callis (I): 748
Charles Cole (I): 131
Write-in: 78
ALDERMAN
(Four Alderman positions to be filled)
Total ballots cast: 2,322
Lloyd Dunn (I): 161
Mike Hall (I): 485
LaToya Holcomb (I): 344
Drew Jennings (I): 533
Dewel Scruggs (I): 340
Megann D Thompson (I): 452
PORTLAND SALES AND USE TAX REFERENDUM
Total ballots cast: 976
For: 458
Against: 518
TN HOUSE OF REP DISTRICT 44
Total ballots cast: 10,398
William Lamberth (R): 7988
Kesa Fowler (D): 2402
Write-In: 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.