The Portland High School Speech and Debate team will once again be hosting a Middle/High Speech and Debate tournament. We are looking for sponsors for our trophies and we would love to have your support this year. The tournament is Oct. 21 and all the proceeds from entries go towards travel and entry fees for our team to compete this year.
Also, we have a wonderful group of students who are going to compete in 10 tournaments this year as well as going to three on the national tournament schedule. (University of Florida, Texas, and Harvard University).
This year our ultimate goal is to make it back to Nationals.
“We have been in existence since 2000 and have had 65 District champs, 16 state winners, and three academic all-Americans. We have had many alternates to Nationals and one qualifier in 2019, one in 2020, and five qualifiers in 2023 (those were all juniors). As a coach in a small town with a small team (compared to our competitors), this makes me extremely proud of my hometown,” said Linda G. Starnes, Portland High School Head Speech Team Coach.
High School awards — 17 trophies in each
First place $600
Second $500
Third $400
4-6 receive medals but would be hard to put a sponsor on — but the cost is $200
Middle School — (not sure of the number yet)
First $450
Second $350
4-6 receive medals but would be hard to put a sponsor on — but the cost is $100
Overall sweepstakes — there will be middle and high
First $200
Second $150
Third $100
If you would like to help sponsor the speech team, please contact the Sumber County High School.
