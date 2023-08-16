There were a lot of takeaways from last Friday night’s jamboree tilt between Portland and Liberty Creek. The varsity Panthers lost 32-28 in their opening half while the junior varsity finished up the final two quarters with a pair of scores for the final 42-32 margin.
The varsity saw a 28-13 lead evaporate late in the half. But PHS coach Hunter Hicks saw some positive things come out of the action.
“We did some great things early on offense,” Hicks remarked after the first half. “We moved the football around and showed some physicality. We have to make sure we keep our emotions in check. We did compete and had fun.”
The Purple finished with 272 yards as Quarterback Braden Thornton passed for 116 yards on four completions. Thornton’s main target was Keilen Dalton, who made all four receptions, one of which went for the jamboree’s first score.
Liberty Creek accumulated 233 yards of offense as Quarterback Brian Rager had three touchdowns and finished with 170 yards through the air.
Portland struck first on the opening play of the jamboree as Thornton tossed a short pass to Dalton who made the catch and rambled 62 yards to paydirt. Deacon Tuttle split the uprights on the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
Liberty Creek came right back as Rager had a 60-yard completion to set up a Mark Tuggle three-yard run on the following play. The Wolves couldn’t convert the PAT and the Panthers maintained their 7-6 edge.
The Purple increased their advantage as a pair of passes from Thornton to Dalton set up a six-yard romp to the endzone by Hoke. Tuttle’s PAT upped the spread to 14-6.
Portland’s defense forced the Wolves to punt, and the Panthers scored eight plays later as Hoke took the handoff and sped 30 yards for the score. Tuttle blasted the PAT through the uprights for a 21-6 lead.
Liberty Creek tallied on a pass play and pulled to within eight, 21-13
The Panthers put together a 16-yard play that covered 78 yards and was capped by a seven-yard jaunt by Tony Hall. Tuttle’s extra point kick left Portland on top 28-13.
The Wolves scored on their next drive as Rager went in from three yards out and trailed 28-20. A pair of onsides kicks recovered by the hosts led to a pair of touchdowns as the varsity ended with the Hosts on top 32-28.
The two junior varsity squads faced off in the second half and the Purple scored twice. A Wyatt Napier interception led to an Alex Nyswonger touchdown trot and Nyswonger tallied again.
The regular season kicks off in a big way as White House comes to town for a renewal of one of the state’s best rivalries.
Though the two teams are not in the same region, emotions run high as the two communities come together in a playoff like atmosphere. Hicks has played in the game as well as coached and is excited about the opportunity.
“It’s a different kind of rivalry now,” Hicks acknowledged. “When I played, the game was for a region championship and playoff seedings. Now, it’s fun for the community. But we both still go into to win.”
White House will have their typical team, big and physical as well as being well-coached.
“White House will line up in a Pro-I and shift a lot,” Hicks noted. “Defensively, they are solid and move to the football well.”
This will be the 56th meeting between the two teams with the Panthers holding a 28-27 edge.
Members of the 1963 football team will be recognized at the game as Portland will celebrate 60 years of football at Memorial Field-Edgar Johnson stadium. The first game ever at the stadium was in 1963 as Portland lost to Columbia 14-6.
