On Monday night, Nov. 7, Mayor Mike Callis and the Portland Board of Aldermen issued a resolution honoring Michael Thomas Hussey Jr., a 2017 graduate of Portland High School.
Hussey is currently serving in the U.S. Army.
Hussey’s father was a Marine and the family moved wherever he was stationed, with the result that Hussey grew up all over the world, even living in Okinawa, Japan.
Although Hussey received a scholarship to Campbellsville University in Kentucky, he decided to follow in his father’s military footsteps and joined the United States Army in 2019. After training, Hussey was assigned to the First Battalion 128th Infantry, but in 2020 was called up for riot control in Nashville, Tenn.
After this, Hussey returned to military training for a secondary military occupational specialty and was deployed to Kuwait and Afghanistan in 2021 and 2022.
The resolution states that “As Michael has served our country with great distinction and is deserving of recognition, the City of Portland thanks him and all veterans who have served the United States.”
