Portland entertains Henry County this Friday in the regular season finale for both teams. The two squads are guaranteed of making the playoffs. The standings have the Patriots in first, Springfield in second, and the Panthers in third place in the region.
“Henry County is the best team that we have played to date,” Portland coach Wes Inman noted. “They run a 3-4 defense with size and speed and employ a multiple power, counter, zone offense that is capable of both action and five-step passing.”
Henry County comes to town with a 7-2 mark and has outscored their opponents 287-135 in nine games. Their wins have come over Summit 30-7, Kenwood 52-20, Northwest 49-7, South Gibson 29-7, Springfield 29-28 (overtime), Paducah Tilghman 24-20, and last week’s 41-6 victory over Northeast.
The Panthers have a 5-4 mark with victories over Liberty Creek, White House, Northwest, Northeast, and Kenwood.
Portland has accumulated 2888 yards of rushing and passing for a 320.8 average while allowing 2143 markers for a 238.1 average.
“We are super excited to host Henry County on senior night,” Inman remarked. We have quite a challenge ahead of us. Although we have several players working their way from injuries, we will put our best foot forward.”
