The Portland West boys defeated Hawkins 46-44 by making five of eight free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
“We played tough basketball tonight and the game was won at the free throw line,” Portland West coach Alex Meadows said. “I’m seeing improvement from the line and that is good news.”
The Panthers trailed 12-10 after one quarter of play and the two teams were tied at 19-all at the break. Hawkins went up 33-31 heading into the final eight minutes. Portland West pulled out the win with free throws down the stretch.
Alex Nyswonger finished with a team high 15 points while Evan Ferguson had 11 and T J Diviney contributed ten. Will Caudill came up with seven, Jace Wright tallied two and Eli Ferguson rounded out the scoring with one.
Portland West finished with a 14 of 21 performance from the charity stripe for the contest.
“Hawkins had a good post player who was really on the hunt,” Meadows noted. “We had to find him and put a box out on him. It was a very good game for Alex Nyswonger who recorded his first double double of the season. T J and will also had good games.”
The Portland East boys dropped all three games played last week in losing to Liberty Creek, Merrol Hyde, and a 54-42 setback to Knox Doss on Nov. 17.
Portland East coach Mike Hollingsworth stated that the game with Knox Doss was the best his team has played in two years.
“It was probably the best we played in a couple of years,” Hollingsworth admitted. “We didn’t have our point guard and I was worried. We came out and played a good first half, we were flat in the third quarter and trailed by 20. We fought back and did a great job defensively.”
Portland East was led by Fisher Berry with 12 points, Myles Moore added nine, and Trebor Brito finished with eight. Preston Baker tallied six, Xander Hall had three, and Timmy Spears and Weston Napier each contributed two points.
The Portland East girls continued to battle under first-year coach Lamar Totten.
“Our girls didn’t play well against Liberty Creek,” Totten said. “We couldn’t handle the basketball or make proper passes. We were just dead, and our energy level was low.”
The Panther girls faced Merrol Hyde and played better according to Totten.
“The girls did play well,” Totten remarked. “We were back to our normal team. We talked, hustled, and executed our offensive plays that we installed. They were just a better team that night.”
Emily Hester and Maddie Combs combined for 11 points for the Purple in their game with Merrol Hyde.
