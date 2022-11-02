The 2021-22 basketball season was a dream one for Coach Alex Meadows and the Portland West boys’ program.
The squad finished with a 10-1 record and won the county title, cliched third place in the Regional/Area Tournament and made an appearance in the sub-state.
As a new campaign starts for the Panthers, Meadows has spent the preseason filling in the gaps left by last year’s eighth graders that moved to the high school.
“Our team is a very unique combination of players,” Meadows said recently. “We lost a lot of our varsity players with them moving up to the high school. However, we have a good group of players who pushed those kids everyday in practice last year. We have great size, and a good group of eighth graders who act as leaders.”
Meadows has no returning starters back, but eighth graders Evan Ferguson and Will Caudill did see minutes off the bench during Portland West’s championship run. Joining Ferguson and Caudill in the rotation are classmates T J Diviney, Jace Wright, and Alex Nyswonger.
“Evan and Will have both shown me some new things in their development of the game,” Meadows remarked. “Will has really expanded his game and added more ball handling and mid-range shooting. Evan has focused on his ball skills and added great ball handling and control to his game. He is a great shot.”
Ferguson will probably run the point for the Panthers.
At press time, Meadows was still trying to pencil in the rest of his rotation and the group has several qualities that makes a coach smile.
“This group listens well and are coachable,” Meadows pointed out. “That’s a great combination. They are a group who practiced every day last season against our eighth graders and benefitted from that. I love it when a player adds a new aspect to their game and this group has several guys who want to add and contribute in so many ways.”
The Panthers will have some size and speed and the question for Meadows is how the kids grow to use this.
“We have a lot of big plans we are working on for the year,” noted Meadows. “I’m looking forward to putting in new schemes this season for our opponents to see. We are really aiming for a balanced attack built on good passing and team ball.”
Meadows likes the make-up of this group and points to three keys to having a successful season.
“We have to be willing to play our game,” Meadows said. “We need to stick to our game plan and continue to have great practices each and every day.”
Meadows looks for Knox Doss and Hawkins to be among the county favorites.
The remainder of the squad includes seventh graders Henry Hester, Eli Ferguson, Pal Pal, Jacob White, Landon Taylor, and sixth graders Bentley Loftis, Jaxon Poole, Jesse Summer, Jeremiah Guinn, and Reece Fletcher. EJ Hannah is the manager.
