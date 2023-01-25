The Portland West girls split a pair of games in the Sumner County AA tournament last week while the boys fell in their opening contest as both finished their seasons.
The girls opened up with a 35-10 win over Hawkins. The game was tied at 6-6 at the end of the first period, but the Panther girls scored ten unanswered points in the second to build a 16-6 halftime lead. Guochiek Mut led the way with eight points while Addy McKelvey added six, and Caylei Jones netted two.
Mut had ten points in the third quarter as Portland West expanded their lead to 22, 30-8 heading into the final six minutes of action.
Mut finished with 19 points in the contest with McKelvey adding ten and Morgan Sells, Jones, and Abby Sanders finishing with two apiece. The Panther girls connected on 16 field goals in the contest.
Portland West faced off against Westmoreland in the girls’ semifinals and lost 46-32.
The Panther girls trailed by nine at halftime but rallied in the third to trim the deficit by two, 24-22 at the 3:06 mark. Westmoreland outscored the Purple 10-0 over the remainder of the period to lead 34-24.
Portland West, plagued by foul trouble, never got any closer than seven points in the fourth.
“I had two starters to foul out in the third and another to foul out in the fourth,” Coach Rachel James remarked. “They beat us by 30 in our first game and ten in our second meeting. So, we have improved since the beginning of the year.”
Mut led the effort with 19 points while McKelvey contributed ten, and Karyna Taylor rounded out the scoring with three.
Portland West made 14 shots from the field and sank three of ten free throws.
Westmoreland made 31 trips to the charity stripe and nailed 19. Braelyn Walker topped Westmoreland with 17 points and Gintre Freeman recorded 16.
Mut was named to the all-county and all-county tournament team.
The Portland West boys lost in the first game of the tournament to Westmoreland 35-29.
“We had a tough time in the first half hitting what should have been very makeable shots,” Coach Alex Meadows commented. “That really came back to hurt us. We trailed 17-12 at halftime and came back to tie the game with a minute to go.”
The Panthers had a chance in the final minute but couldn’t pull out the win.
“Alex Nyswonger made an outstanding defensive play to put us in a winning position,” Meadows noted. “We just couldn’t pull it out.”
Nyswonger and Will Caudill each scored seven points to top Portland’s offense while T J Diviney netted six and Evan Ferguson tallied five. Eli Ferguson recorded three, and Jace Wright had one.
John Allen Leath paced Westmoreland with ten points.
Caudill was selected to the all-county regular season team while Nyswonger earned a spot on the all-tournament team.
Though disappointed with the season ending loss, Meadows was pleased with the growth of the team.
“I see a group of young men who have grown over the past year,” Meadows remarked. “We certainly would have like to have won more games, but our goal is to improve these young men and their basketball skills for high school. I’m proud of them and am looking forward to seeing them play in high school.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.