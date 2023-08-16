1943 Portland 32 White House 6
1945 Portland wins
1946 Portland 57 White House 0
1966 Portland 38 White House 6
1967 Portland 32 White House 6
1976 Portland 32 White House 7
1977 Portland 28 White House 6
1978 Portland 17 White House 0
1979 Portland 27 White House 6
1980 Portland 14 White House 0
1981 Portland 28 White House 7
1982 Portland 16 White House 14
1983 Portland 29 White House 12
1984 White House 14 Portland 13
1985 Portland 21 White House 12
1986 White House 14 Portland 6
1987 White House 22 Portland 16
1988 White House 21 Portland 7
1989 White House 24 Portland 7
1990 White House 28 Portland 0
1991 White House 27 Portland 14
1992 White House 19 Portland 7
1993 White House 35 Portland 24
1994 Portland 21 White House 14
1995 Portland 28 White House 0
1996 Portland 22 White House 21
1997 White House 28 Portland 7
Second
Round playoffs
White House 21 Portland 13
1998 White House 39 Portland 22
Quarterfinals
White House 21 Portland 14
1999 Portland 26 White House 14
2000 Portland 28 White House 7
Quarterfinals
Portland 19 White House 10
2001 Portland 13 White House 12
2002 White House 35 Portland 14
2003 White House 31 Portland 28
2004 White House 28 Portland 7
2005 Portland 38 White House 14
2006 White House 31 Portland 14
2007 White House 20 Portland 6
2008 White House 35 Portland 17
2009 White House 32 Portland 2
2010 White House 21 Portland 7
2011 White House 22 Portland 3
2012 Portland 28 White House 7
2013 White House 31 Portland 0
2014 White House 35 Portland 6
2015 Portland 28 White House 17
2016 Portland 48 White House 27
2017 White House 6 Portland 0
2018 Portland 26 White House 14
2019 Portland 41 White House 29
2020 White House 32 Portland 31 (overtime)
2021 White House 55 Portland 40
2022 Portland 49 White House 21
Portland holds a 28-27 edge.
