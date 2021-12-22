The 2022 Hall of fame nominees for the Portland High School Sports Hall of Fame were announced this past week. The nominees include Laura Adamson Britton, Marie Adamson, Shawn Utley, Rob and Ginger Lesemann and Paul Allen West.
2022 Sports Hall of Fame nominees announced
Terry McCormick
