Cullen Box — Senior

Korbin Bray — Senior

Rylan Brown — Senior

Rhett Hicks — Senior

Luke Newton — Senior

Tanner White — Senior

Ashton Darnell — Junior

Easton Duffy — Junior

Matthew Meadors — Junior

Vinny Parker — Junior

Chase Runyon — Junior

Christian Slusher — Junior

Bryson Stout — Junior

Garrett Stubblefield — Junior

Jay Guthrie — Sophomore

Zach Langford — Sophomore

Chance Spears — Sophomore

Chris Carlton — Sophomore

Tristan Calvert — Freshmen

Braden Callis — Freshmen

Trevor Carlton — Freshmen

Carson Groves — Freshmen

Scotty Jones — Freshmen

James Key — Freshmen

Cayden Lane — Freshmen

Jesiah Scharklet — Freshmen

J.J. Shrum — Freshmen

