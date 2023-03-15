Cullen Box — Senior
Korbin Bray — Senior
Rylan Brown — Senior
Rhett Hicks — Senior
Luke Newton — Senior
Tanner White — Senior
Ashton Darnell — Junior
Easton Duffy — Junior
Matthew Meadors — Junior
Vinny Parker — Junior
Chase Runyon — Junior
Christian Slusher — Junior
Bryson Stout — Junior
Garrett Stubblefield — Junior
Jay Guthrie — Sophomore
Zach Langford — Sophomore
Chance Spears — Sophomore
Chris Carlton — Sophomore
Tristan Calvert — Freshmen
Braden Callis — Freshmen
Trevor Carlton — Freshmen
Carson Groves — Freshmen
Scotty Jones — Freshmen
James Key — Freshmen
Cayden Lane — Freshmen
Jesiah Scharklet — Freshmen
J.J. Shrum — Freshmen
