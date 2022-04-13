Tennessee’s second-largest yard sale is quickly approaching. The Highway 52 Bypass Yard Sale is set to occur every third weekend in May, which this year will be May 20-21.
About 500 vendors will be setting up their location to sell numerous things such as antiques, crafts, clothing, food, furniture, tools and much more. The event spans across 95 miles and will encompass four counties along Highway 52 from Portland to Celina.
This Northern Middle Tennessee yard sale event was created by the Macon County Chamber of Commerce in 2000 as a way to draw visitors into the area.
Since that time, neighboring counties have joined in participation, with the Portland Chamber of Commerce and Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce expanding the selling areas in 2004. The Clay County Chamber of Commerce joined the event in 2005, and by 2008, the sale now extends to Orlinda.
The sale will extend along HWY 52 from I-65 Exit 117 to the Overton County line, going through Orlinda, Portland, Westmoreland, Lafayette, Red Boiling Springs and Celina.
Yard Sale Vendors can set up their yard selling site in most places along HWY 52. If vendors would like to set up their sale in front of a business, one should contact that business for permission.
For more information about the Highway 52 Yard Sale, contact the Portland Chamber of Commerce at 615 325-9032.
