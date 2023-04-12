The 19th Annual 400 Mile Sale along Highway 68-80 in Kentucky is happening the first weekend in June and the organizers want you to help bridge a gap if you’re not planning to be among the thousands who will be hunting for treasures.
Tara Hall, director of the 400 Mile Sale, said, “Right now there are people from Ontario, Canada, to Florida who are planning their trip based on where the most sales are registered. Many will begin in Marshall County and travel as far as Elkton before turning around. Others will begin or end in Bowling Green and travel east or west as far as they can go before turning around.” She points out that Logan County is missing in this equation.
“Last year I traveled through the area and realized while there were almost 700 sales registered, it was only about 1/3 to 1/2 of the sales out there,” Hall said. She added, “Our goal is to make a love-match between the buyer and the seller and in order to do that, I want to encourage those planning to sell during that weekend to get your site registered early.” Planning your sale and signing up benefits you and the community.
Hall explained, “All sales that are registered receive a point on the map. Treasure hunters planning their trip can sort those points by day of the sale, types of items at individual sites, and by address.”
This year, not only has Logan County Chamber of Commerce and Logan County Tourism gotten on-board, but Hall says the City of Auburn has joined the partnership, too. “Auburn has been a hotspot for multi-site sales in the past.”
“Logan County Tourism & the Logan County Chamber have partnered together to sponsor the 400 Mile Sale for many, many years now. I have been in my job since 2013 and they were sponsoring even before then. Every year the 400 Mile Sale brings thousands of people through Logan County,” said Logan County Tourism Executive Director DeeDee Brown.
Rhonda Sullivan, Director of Auburn Tourism said, “ Auburn Tourism chose to partner with the 400 mile yard sale to showcase our community and promote our businesses. We have a lot to offer from our specialty stores, restaurants and local businesses. I know they will be offering specials during those days on their wares. During the sale our traffic thru town picks up tremendously. I’ve gotten quite a few messages with questions on registering their sale so I’m expecting a good number of locations to be added very soon.”
Brown added, “Many stay in our b & b’s and motels. Many shop at our stores, eat at our restaurants, buy gas at our gas stations. We reap a significant economic uptick the first weekend of June each year due to the Sale.”
“I believe with Auburn’s history in Antiques and furniture that it makes us a prime location for the 400 mile yard sale. In the past we have had a lot of participants in the sale so everyone could find bargains from one end of Auburn all the way to the other,” continued Sullivan.
“We literally have groups set up at every entrance into town and all through our community. There are usually a few that are donation only that seem to do really well also. Auburn’s Historical Society & Museum will be offering spots to rent also for set up on all four days,” added Sullivan.
“We are grateful and lucky to be in such a wonderful location having 68/80 run straight through Logan County. This is just another added benefit we have from being so strategically placed on the map,” Brown said.
There are two types of sites you’ll encounter as a treasure hunter — single sites and multi-sites. A single site is just that, an individual has set up in their yard or on their property and are offering items for sale. A multi-site is a location such as a non-profit, church, school, or business parking lot or a farmer’s field sectioned off to accommodate several sale sites. Hall shared a secret of sorts when it comes to multi-sites.
“Some people only shop multi-sites, then they spend the night in local hotels before hitting the road again the next morning,” she said. She also added, “Logan County has had single sites in the past and that is what makes this area more unique along the route than any other.”
Setting up a multi-site comes with unique challenges, so the hosts get some extra assistance from Hall. “I contact every multi-site after they are registered and help them with tips and promotional materials,” shared Hall. She encourages everyone who plans to register to find one or all of the social media groups from FaceBook and Instagram to TikTok for ideas and more suggestions. She also hopes to hear about the stories from sellers and treasure hunters alike.
“There is a story from one year where a man set up a site. He purchased a box of military memorabilia for about $500 that included photos taken during the Holocaust,” began Hall. She continued, “A lady shopping at his site begins going through the box and discovered a photograph of her husband who died during the Holocaust. The guy said, ‘She just started crying. What else could I do? So, I just gave her the box.’ It’s stories like this and others that inspires our tagline,” Hall said.
“We encourage sellers and treasure hunters to use ‘Discovery HWY-68 Treasures’ on social media posts that weekend because we believe it’s the towns, shops and more importantly the people who are the real treasures waiting to be discovered,” said Hall. Getting organized as a treasure hunter is easier than ever this year.
“We’ve revamped the site, www.400mile.com, and you can now plan your route with the Map My Route feature,” shared Hall. According to the site, there are currently 174 sites registered in 5 regional areas identified as the Lakes, Pennyrile, South Central, Bluegrass, and the North Region. The sales stretch across 20 of the Commonwealth’s counties.
