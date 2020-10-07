The Portland/White House high-school football rivalry has produced a lot of classic games in the series history.
Fans can add last Friday night’s 53rd meeting between the two schools to the list.
The Blue Devils scored in overtime and added the point-after touchdown (PAT) kick to post a 32-31 win over the Panthers in a Region 5-4A match-up at Dewey H. Whitson Stadium.
Portland had taken a 25-22 lead with 5:39 remaining, but the Devils tied the contest with a nine-play march that resulted in a Bryson Harper field goal with 13 seconds left to play in regulation.
In the first overtime, the Panthers struck on the second of their four chances at the end zone when sophomore Jalen Pero found an opening and went 7 yards to put PHS on top.
However, White House blocked Zach Meador’s PAT, leaving the visitors on top 31-25.
Quarterback Ranen Blackburn tied up the score on a 7-yard run, and Harper’s kick attempt sailed through the uprights for the win.
“This was a great high school football game,” Portland head coach Greg Cavanah said. “It’s a typical Portland/White football game. I thought we approached tonight’s game better than we did against Heritage.”
The two squads combined for nearly 900 total yards of offense including kickoff returns. Blackburn, the White House quarterback, netted a combined total of 330 yards of offense rushing and passing
“Pass defense has been our nemesis all season,” Cavanah said. “Tonight, it was the running quarterback. He slashed us up pretty good. The long touchdown pass kept them in the game.”
Portland rolled up 338 yards, with Devyn Fuqua leading the way with 135 yards and a trio of touchdowns.
“Devyn had an outstanding game for us tonight,” Cavanah said.
Senior Cade Box added 92 yards on eight tries, along with 95 yards on kickoff returns, for a 23.7 average. Dylan Gulley netted 60 yards on four carries and a long touchdown run.
It was Fuqua who notched the first touchdown on Portland’s opening drive of the evening as the senior carried five times for 41 yards and capped the scoring opportunity with a 1-yard plunge.
Zach Meador nailed the PAT for a 7-0 edge.
Harper, who made a pair of catches for 59 yards and added more than 70 yards in returns, busted through the Panther defense on the ensuing kickoff on a 47-yard run to give the Devils good field position at the Portland 33 yard line.
Blackburn completed a 23-yard pass to Reece McAfee, and the junior signal-caller had runs of 9, 5, and 3 yards to the 4 yard line. The Panther defense kept Blackburn out of the end zone on a fourth-and-goal situation, and the Panther offense took over.
Portland drove 96 yards in seven plays, with Box’s 67-yard run to the 6 yard line setting up Fuqua’s touchdown romp.
The kick conversion failed, but Portland led 13-0.
Harper took the ensuing kickoff and raced 20 yards to the 30 yard line. Blackburn completed a pair of passes covering 18 yards and called his own number in splitting the defense on a 30-yard touchdown run. Harper nailed the PAT, and White House trailed 13-7.
The Blue Devils took the second-half kickoff and took the lead as Blackburn ripped off 52 yards on a keeper to the 28 yard line.
After a 1-yard run by Blackburn, Montrell Black took the handoff and busted up the middle but fumbled inside the 5 yard line. The loose football rolled to Reece McAfee, who scooped up the fumble and went the remaining distance for the score. Harper’s kick allowed the Blue Devils to go up 14-13.
Portland came right back to regain the lead as Fuqua capped an 80-yard series on a 17-yard run up the middle. The pass was incomplete on the two-point conversion, but the Panthers led 19-14with 4:18 remaining in the third quarter.
The Panthers had good field position when the defense forced the Blue Devils to punt, and the snap sailed over the kicker’s head and landed at the 19 yard line.
Fuqua tested the White House defense four times and came up short on a fourth-and-short situation.
The Blue Devils took over and marched 90 yards in 10 plays as Blackburn threw a pair of strikes to McAfee and Harper and finished off the drive by hitting Harper on a 33-yard scoring strike. Blackburn completed the two-point pass to Harper for a 22-19 margin at the 6:25 mark.
Portland struck back quickly after a 33-yard return by Box. Box ran for 11 before Dylan Gulley took the handoff from quarterback Braden Thornton and raced down the Blue Devil sideline 51 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.
The pass was tipped on the two-point conversion attempt, keeping the Panther lead at 25-22.
Blackburn led a 10-play drive by rushing for 54 yards and threw a 4-yard strike to McAfee to the 7 yard line. However, White House had to settle for a field goal, and Harper booted the football just inside the uprights for a 21-yard field goal, knotting the contest at 25-25 with 13 ticks left on the clock.
Portland recovered an onsides kick and ran two plays as time expired to send the contest into overtime.
“White House stepped up and played great tonight,” Cavanah stated. “They did a good job of scouting us and made us come out of our base and do some things we didn’t want to do. We played until the end. White House is a lot bigger than us, and we knew we would have to have a great effort to win. We are 2-5 but are much better than that. We are very competitive.”
Portland compiled 338 yards offensively, with Fuqua reaching the century mark with 135 yards and Box adding 92 yards and Gulley and Pero combining for 96 yards.
“We ran the football well against White House,” Cavanah said. “We just can’t leave points on the field.”
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Panthers this Friday with a trip to Trousdale County. The Jackets sport a 5-2 mark and have given up just 72 points while scoring 163.
Trousdale County opened the season with a 10-7 loss to Friendship Christian School. In week two, the Jackets defeated White House, 34-14. After dropping a 9-7 region contest to Watertown, Trousdale County has reeled off four straight wins over Gordonsville (28-20), Westmoreland (17-0), Macon County (21-13) and East Robertson (49-6).
“Trousdale County is a solid team,” Cavanah said. “They make you do a lot of adjustments to their offensive formations. Trousdale runs the football about 96% of the time, and it’s the quickest team we will face so far. We have to be disciplined enough to read their keys.”
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets employ a 5-2 alignment.
“Trousdale County is tough and strong up front and runs to the football well,” Cavanah said.
