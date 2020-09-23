Alex Tuttle wasn’t overly aware of senior night.
She and her other three Portland High classmates weren’t recognized until their 5-0 victory over the visiting Macon County girls soccer squad was complete.
“I didn’t even think about it,” Tuttle said. “This is a district game.
“(Senior night) makes being a senior real. We’ve been doing hybrid (schedule at school during the first month of the school year). It hasn’t felt real. Now, I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m almost done.’ I’ve been playing soccer since I was 4.”
The two programs played to a 1-1 tie last season.
However, with the Tigerettes being hit by significant graduation losses and the Lady Panthers returning the majority of its squad from last season, Portland was able to dominate play.
“We’re shooting for first and second (in District 9-AA),” Tuttle said. “It’s definitely attainable for us.
“We’ve grown a lot. We had two excellent seniors last year, but we have filled the holes. We can get to the region.”
Despite the fact that the Lady Panthers dominated possession and produced a flurry of shots on goal in the first half, the contest remained scoreless until the 29th minute.
“(Portland head coach Ryan) Goostree said that we were going too hard for the goal,” Tuttle said. “He said that we were diving for the Chik-fil-A sandwich instead of just waiting for someone to hand it to us.”
Off a counter attack, Portland senior defender Chloe Carter played a ball across the box to an unmarked Ragan Borders, and the sophomore one-touched a shot from in front of the left post off of Macon County senior goalkeeper Saranda Woodson’s left arm and across the goal line.
“We played offensively exactly how we want to play,” Goostree said. “Our game plan was to pressure in the midfield. The persistence of our girls to continue with our plan was pleasing to me. It was a good offensive effort and a good defensive effort.”
Then, less than five minutes later, sophomore Lillie Clifton fired a diagonal shot from 20 yards away into the left corner of the goal.
“Personally, I know if we can keep possession going, they are going to get tired,” Tuttle — who was recognized after the match along with Carter, Alaina Brown and manager Grace McGowan — said. “We wore them down.”
Then, 10 minutes into the second half, Tuttle’s low, unmarked shot slipped under Woodson and into the left corner of the net.
Lady Panther junior Jessica Roberts hit the right post with a left-footed shot in the 52nd minute, but then, Roberts scored twice over the final 10:23, with the final conversion coming after she followed up her own shot with just 15.8 seconds remaining.
“Our game plan from the beginning was to be better the next day and next game,” Goostree said. “We started off with AAA schools — Beech and Station Camp — and we played Lebanon.
“The consistency of our girls from game to game is better than it’s ever been.”
Tuttle added, “We’ve started our season stacked. They did that on purpose. We played strong competition so that our district (success) seemed more attainable. It made us perfect our possession, and tonight, our possession was there. It’s because we’ve been playing such solid teams.”
Portland improved to 3-3-3 overall and to 2-1 in District 9-AA with Thursday evening’s 3-1 victory over visiting Greenbrier.
The Lady Panthers led 2-0 at halftime.
The Lady Bobcats scored thanks to a penalty kick.
Roberts had two goals again, and junior Hailey Chambers provided the third goal for Portland.
“Our girls came into the game with the wrong mentality, and we struggled to possess the ball,” Goostree said. “We were able to get a little rhythm about halfway through the first half and found the net a few times. Our girls saw the scoring opportunities, and we were able to find gaps in the defense.
“I was not happy with our mentality taking the field, but we were able to capitalize on our opportunities, which is growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.