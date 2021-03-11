Portland’s Dunkin’ will open this Monday.
Dunkin’ will be housed along with the Valero gas station, located at 300 South Broadway.
“We’re very excited about coming to Portland,” Steve Catalano — the co-owner along with Matt Campobasso — said. “We’re excited about the growth in the area. We’re very excited about being a part of the community. We are a community-based company.”
The full-service store will employ 15-20 people, and the management team is still in the hiring process. The Portland location will also have a drive-thru.
With the opening of the Portland location, Dunkin’ franchisee group Catalano/Route 65 owns and operates 42 locations throughout Massachusetts and Tennessee, with 21 now in each state.
“We came to the Middle Tennessee market six years ago,” Catalano said. “We acquired a strategic development territory from Dunkin’. With the growth going on in that whole Southern Kentucky/Northern Tennessee area, we had it earmarked as one of the locations. There’s so much going on in that area. It’s absolutely incredible.”
Catalano and Campobasso also have stores in Gallatin, Hendersonville, Lebanon, Belle Meade, Brentwood, Cool Springs, Columbia and Spring Hill.
“Dunkin’ brand is 100-% franchisee-driven from an operations standpoint,” Catalano said. “We are happy to be in the communities we are in. We are community-based. We are locally-owned. We hire from the community. We will be 100-% community-based.”
There are 119 Dunkin’ locations in Tennessee.
“Having deep roots in the state of Tennessee, the franchisee group saw a wonderful opportunity to provide the citizens of Portland with Dunkin’s signature beverage and food offerings,” Dunkin’ Public Relations Manager Guy Rudiger said in e-mail correspondence. “Dunkin’ franchisee group Catalano/Route 65 hopes to keep the city of Portland running on Dunkin’ for years to come.”
As part of the store’s opening, there will be a giveaway of free coffee for a year.
This store will feature a few of Dunkin’s next-generation store-design concepts, including its modern design and a Premium Pours Tap System that allows the crew to serve Dunkin’s signature cold beverages through an innovative tap system.
“One of the cornerstones with Dunkin’ brands is their ability to upgrade and bring in new products,” Catalano said. “We have the Beyond Meat sandwich (a vegeterian option) now. That’s an incredible sandwich. We have avacado toast. We came out with a grilled-cheese sandwich. It’s absolutely amazing.
“They’re always doing research on the products to stay current … but the donuts will always be a staple.”
The Portland store is expected to be open from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
Dunkin’ — which was founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts — has more than 8,500 restaurants in 41 states across the United States and more than 3,200 international restaurants across 36 countries.
