When Bill Bradley’s Portland home was destroyed in a fire back in May, the losses were more than just physical.
“I was watching news about 10 in the morning and drinking coffee, and I smelled something,” Bradley said. “My son was there. He looked and saw flames coming out the side of the house. We just barely got out the door.”
Losing his long-time home would have been bad enough for anyone, but for the 97-year-old veteran of World War II, the loss of the memorabilia of his wartime service was just as much of a blow.
“I was a little sad,” Bradley said. “You don’t realize what you’ve got till it’s gone. It was a mess.”
However, that loss helped spur a fellow veteran into action and helped forge a bond between the two. NewsChannel5 aired a segment featuring Bradley and the loss of his home and his medals, and Patrick McGee of Goodlettsville happened to be watching.
“I was just watching Channel 5 and saw the report,” McGee said. “A report like that is heartbreaking to begin with, but the thing that really caught my eye was there was a quick shot of his military decorations.”
McGee noted that Bradley’s medals, which included a Bronze Star for valor and a Purple Heart, were “charred like a piece of charcoal.”
McGee, an Army veteran himself whose father also saw action in World War II, knew first-hand the pride Bradley had in his wartime service and the psychological impact of losing those reminders of his past.
“Those decorations, they’re more than eye candy for a uniform,” McGee said. “Military people really take pride in it. It’s their resume ... for someone like Mr. Bradley, whose resume includes the Battle of the Bulge and Omaha Beach.”
McGee reached out to Chris Davis, the Channel 5 reporter who first interviewed Mr. Bradley, and the journalist put the two in contact via Bradley’s granddaughter, Dustin Cole of Portland.
“Once everything had settled down after the initial shock, (my grandfather) talked about his home so much,” Cole said. “That land had been in the family long before he came along. He was fortunate enough as an adult to come back and purchase it.
“He talked about how much he missed home. NewsChannel 5 did the story on finding a way to raise the funds to provide another home out there. When Mr. McGee told me what he would like to do, I set up a meeting and was able to get information as he needed it to make sure we got all the right medals.”
Since the fire destroyed his home, Bradley has been staying with Cole, and a GoFundMe account has been set up to help raise funds to rebuild the home. Farmers Bank in Portland is assisting with administering the funds, which as of July 23 had raised more than $21,000. The GoFundMe page is listed under “Help WW2 Vet, Bill Bradley Rebuild His Home” and can be found at GoFundMe.com.
“It was May 20,” Cole said. “I was at work and got a call from my father letting me know the house was on fire. From my understanding, a couple of neighbors had seen the smoke and gotten him out. He literally made it out with just the clothes on his back. Farmers Bank has kept a file for him where people would send things in, cards, notes. It’s from everywhere, and it’s been amazing how many people have a giving heart and want to see good things happen.
“Not only did that generation step up and fight for this country, but they came back and rebuilt the world as we know it.”
Learning about Bradley’s serviceAfter meeting with Bradley, McGee decided he would try to find replacements for both Bradley’s medals and his uniform.
His own father’s WWII service helped McGee, who had pulled his father’s service record approximately a year ago.
“I pulled my dad’s WWII Class A uniform jacket, which had been languishing up in a closet all these years,” McGee said. “I knew it was missing a lot of the elements that should have been on it.”
With a copy of his dad’s service record, McGee was able to restore the jacket that now hangs proudly in his own home.
“I thought I can do the same for Mr. Bradley, but it got more complicated because I didn’t have his service record,” McGee said. “I went and interviewed him for a couple of hours and knew he was in the 7th Armored Division and that he was a ranger.”
McGee researched the history of the 7th Armored Division, which had a distinguished term of service in the European Theater.
The 7th, known as Lucky Seven, landed on Omaha and Utah Beaches in Normandy in August of 1944, approximately two months after D-Day. The division, which was part of Gen. George Patton’s Third Army, helped liberate multiple towns in France, including Chateau-Thierry and Verdun. The unit fought in the Netherlands and later was in the thick of the German advance in the Battle of the Bulge and later saw action in Germany itself before the war ended.
Bradley’s own recollections of his wartime experiences proved invaluable to McGee in his efforts to rebuild his new friend’s collection. Cole also provided details from Bradley’s service record and a picture of a shadowbox containing her grandfather’s medals prior to the fire.
“Mr. Bradley is sharp as a tack,” McGee said. “His recollection is clear. From the landing on Omaha Beach, I followed the action. Some of the medals were predictable, if you served in the European Theater, you got the European Campaign Ribbon, for example. Through all those methods, I pieced together exactly what should be on his uniform.”
Cole added, “The details of when he enlisted, the places he was in battle, even some of the circumstances of the medals he received were pretty amazing. The stars represent valor under tremendously dangerous conditions. Going through all of this brought it all back up for him. There were things I had never heard. It’s been neat hearing him talk about it.”
Bradley, who graduated from high school in 1942, was working at a DuPont plant in Indiana that made explosives when an Army recruiter came to the facility early in 1943, offering a $500 enlistment bonus to men willing to serve.
“They come out and said they’d give you $500 if you went in the service, and I knew I’d have to go pretty soon,” Bradley said. “I took the $500 and went in.”
He went through basic training at Camp Forrest in Tullahoma and went through nine months of training in the Army Air Corps (forerunner of the Air Force) before transferring to infantry.
“I went to Miami, then back to Memphis and later Texas, and they later told me, ‘We need you on the ground more than in the air,’ ” Bradley said. “I went to New York and got on a ship, the Aquitania (sister ship of RMS Lusitania, famed for its loss during World War I) and took out across that ocean.”
During the trip across the Atlantic, Bradley recalled watching men load metal drums and launching them into the ocean. He later realized the drums contained explosives and were an attempt to elude German submarines.
Cole was able to provide part of her grandfather’s service record and citation for the Bronze Star, which mentions operations at Utah Beach, Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands, the Battle of the Bulge and service in northern Germany early in 1945. After the German surrender, Bradley served in France as a military policeman before being discharged in March 1946.
At the Battle of the Bulge, Bradley said that his unit helped rescue another unit that included fellow Portland native Junior Suttle, who passed away earlier this year.
Bradley was wounded twice, receiving shrapnel in his legs after a German grenade exploded and almost losing his left arm in a motorcycle crash.
“I’ve had my helmet shot off, my legs shot through … the good Lord pulled me through,” Bradley said.
Bradley credited being raised by his stepfather, Perkins Cron, for his dedication to duty. Bradley also met his late wife, Rulene, while in the service. His father-in-law helped save his arm as doctors wanted to amputate, but instead, Bradley spent hours each day working with an axe chopping wood.
Putting the collection togetherAfter meeting with Bradley, the WWII veteran had just one request.
“He said, ‘Pat, you know what I’d really like to have ... an Ike jacket,’ ” McGee said. “I was heading out the door, and he said, ‘Hey Pat, I wear size 36 pants too.’ ”
In addition to the Bronze Star and Purple Heart, McGee had to track down vintage copies of the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, the American Defense Service Medal, World War II Victory Medal and the 7th Armored Division’s patch. He also tracked down the chevron for Bradley’s rank of private first class and three service bars, which were awarded for every six months a soldier served in a combat zone. The ribbon for his European service also contains four stars, one for each major battle in which he participated.
McGee was able to find some items on eBay and also utilized various stores that specialize in military decorations. One of the decorations he had a time tracking down was the Ruptured Duck.
“When a soldier got to be short, meaning his time of duty was about up, they were issued a patch that became known as the Ruptured Duck,” McGee said. “(It) was an eagle in flight, but actually it looks more like a duck.”
McGee also researched the citation that would accompany the Bronze Star, which is awarded for heroic or meritorious achievement and used the World War II format to recreate that document, which was also lost in the fire.
“I recreated it in a Word document,” McGee said. “Back then they were done on typewriters. I read it to him as if he were receiving it for the first time. I stood at attention and read the citation, just like I used to do 50 years ago when I was in the military.”
After a few weeks of searching, McGee was able to reassemble the pieces that comprised Bradley’s original collection. He presented the collection, which included the Ike jacket, to Bradley and Channel 5 was also there to document the occasion.
“He brought the medals and talked to me, and even got the official documents from the Army showing what I’ve done,” Bradley said. “It’s amazing, really is. Means a lot to me.”
In addition to the medals and jacket, McGee reached out to his congressman and obtained a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol. That lesser-known service is available to any American.
“When I presented the uniform to him, he got nostalgic and started talking about the stories and experiences he had in World War II,” McGee said. “He named dates and towns. His mind is razor sharp. He was blown away. I think it really meant a lot to him.”
The U.S. flag was delivered to Bradley just prior to his meeting with McGee to receive the duplicate medals and jacket.
Cole added that seeing everything come together was touching and thanked McGee for his efforts on her grandfather’s behalf.
“He’s a very special person with an amazing heart,” Cole said of McGee. “It took some dedication and some digging to find some of that stuff. My grandfather was really overwhelmed with gratitude.”
The experience has left perhaps as much an impact on McGee as well as Bradley.
“Restoring a person’s spirit is just as important as money,” McGee said. “My wife and I donated to his GoFundMe, but that was easy.
“It’s all about him. He is a true American hero, and there’s not many of those World War II guys left. He’s a precious commodity for Tennessee and for Portland in particular.”
