Ada Mae Burgett Walter was surrounded by family when she peacefully went to her Heavenly home on Dec 17. 2020.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Fred “Buck” Walter; a son, Daniel B. Walter; her parents, Jim and Mandy Burgett; seven sisters; and 2 brothers.
Ada is survived by: her children, Vicki Walter of Portland, Fred Walter (Barbara) of Portland, Mike Walter (Cindy) of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, Susan Walter (Mike Peruzzi) of Oak Ridge; daughter in-law, Becky Walter of Portland; six grandchildren, Mary Walter (Chris Carr), John Walter, Whitney Barr (Cale), Kelsey Walter, Eathan Walter, Michael Walter; four step-grandchildren, Chris Peruzzi, Melissa Peruzzi, Michelle Peruzzi, Sean Peruzzi; and four great-grandchildren.
Ada Mae was born in Gallatin in 1931 to the late Jim and Mandy Burgett.
She was a 1949 graduate of Gallatin High School.
Buck Walter was the love of her life, and they married in October of 1949.
Her faith and love were her guide as she and Buck raised their five children.
Ada Mae was a faithful member of the Mitchellville Church of Christ for more than 70 years.
Ada Mae had high expectations for all to know, love and serve the Lord. And simply stated, Ada loved all.
Many broke bread at Ada’s dinner table, where the kitchen was always open, the table was always full and all were always welcome. Ada loved homemaking — and faith and love were the heart of her family home.
May God’s grace and love shine upon Ada Mae’s daughter, Vicki, who was her best friend, companion and caregiver. The also family extends love and heartfelt thanks to Miss Earlene Atkins, Miss Salania Atkins and Miss Gail Craig, who each provided tender-loving care to Ada Mae in her last years.
Visitation was held on Dec. 20 and on Dec. 21 until the time of the funeral service. Tim Pardue conducted the funeral service, and burial was held in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Eathan Walter, John A. Walter, Mike Peruzzi, George Nicholson, Dan Walter, John Walter and Jimmy Craig. Honorary pallbearers were Fred Walter, Mike Walter, James Richard Walter and Calvin Walter.
