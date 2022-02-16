It’s about three months away, but plans are already settling in for the 81st annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival on May 13-14 in Portland.
This year’s theme is “All Aboard the Strawberry Express,” which is a nod to the city’s rich railroad history and that connection to the strawberry business in years past.
“We were just trying to think of things that coincide with Portland, and again it’s something you want that’s going to be easy to brand or trademark and that’s easy to find something you can do with it,” Portland Chamber of Commerce Director Sherri Ferguson said of the thought behind choosing the theme. “There’s lots of things you can do. Our t-shirts will be easily done, and the train factor is something that is easy to work around, and you have the history of the strawberries, being shipped out of the railroad cars here.”
The format of this year’s festival will be much like 2021, when the festival returned following a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the concert and fireworks show were moved to Friday night, and those will be held again on Friday evening this year. Resurrection, the Journey tribute band, that headlined the concert last year, is back for a return engagement.
Last year’s Friday night events were so successful that the Chamber and city have had to make a few modifications just to accommodate the crowd that showed up in 2021.
“We’ll have more food trucks here. We learned our lesson that day. We’ll also have a shuttle for Friday night, that we did not have last year,” Ferguson said. “We have decided that parking is an issue, so we’re bringing on the shuttle and having that available for Friday night with parking at the high school.”
The food trucks will be located in a different area this year, rather than where they have been in the past, in order to allow for more seating area near the concert stage. The vendor spaces for this year are already sold out.
On Saturday, the main day of festival activities, the day will conclude with the annual Strawberry Parade that afternoon. This year, on Saturday, there will be three 55-passenger buses that will shuttle people to and from the festival to the satellite parking at Portland High School.
One event as well that will be returning this year in the lead-up to the festival is the Strawberry Slam, which has been absent the past few years, but makes its return at PHS.
“We’re bringing back Strawberry Slam. That’ll be something that hasn’t been around the last few years. That will be a good addition,” Ferguson said.
Also, the Strawberry Festival App will be up and running to help guide people to events that will be taking place during the festival.
