An altercation between several Maplewood players and Portland spectators at last Thursday night’s soccer match stopped the action with under one minute remaining with the two teams tied at 2-2.
According to a report from the officials, there were some major issues that led to the decision to stop the match due to potential safety concerns. With under one minute left to play, there was a foul committed along the spectator touchline by a Portland player on a Maplewood player.
The foul was minor, but the two players exchanged a few words before being separated by referee Scott Indermuehle. The two players were moved away from the spot of the foul and Indermuehle, sensing tension between the Maplewood players and spectators, stopped the clock and called for the administrator to address the situation and intervene with the spectators.
As the administrator and SRO were making their way to the area, a Maplewood player moved toward the spectators and shouted profanities. Two additional Maplewood players stepped out and confronted the spectators. Intermuehle attempted to separate the Maplewood players from the spectators.
Intermuehle issued a red card to the Maplewood players involved in the altercation. Each coach pulled their respective players to their bench so the refs could sort out the situation.
As the two teams headed to their respective benches, a Maplewood player removed his shirt and ran across the field towards the same spectators. The SRO and other Maplewood teammates tried unsuccessfully to stop the player.
He was eventually pulled away from the spectators and a red card was issued to him for violent conduct. At the point, the refs decided to cancel the remaining seconds of the match.
Intermuehle stated he did not hear any verbal targeting or profanities from the spectator side. He also remarked that he had communicated with Maplewood players in the second half to refrain from interacting with the spectators.
There were no adults involved in the altercation and the spectators were Portland High School students.
