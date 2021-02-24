On Feb. 11, 2021, after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure and pneumonia, Angela Darlene Taylor slipped from the loving arms of her family into the loving arms of her savior, Jesus Christ.
Angela was born in Nashville on March 19, 1965, the daughter of Clifford and Pamela Duke.
Angela never met a stranger and touched the lives of those she met with warmth and caring. You were left a better person after having Angela in your life. She was an amazing daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. Her family meant the world to her.
Left to cherish her memory is: her husband, Richard Lee Taylor; her parents, Clifford and Pamela Duke; her daughters, Ashley Taylor, Amanda (Zane) Diamond; her brothers, Eric (Stephanie) Duke, Travis (Ashley) Duke, Shane (Roanda) Duke; her grandchildren, Jayden Hodges, Parker Hodges, Cadence Henson, Waylen Richardson and Lucy Taylor.
Angela was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Wilburn and Alyne Jenkins, and her paternal grandparents, Clifford and Alyne Duke.
Angela had chosen cremation.
Funeral Services for Angela were held on Feb. 20 First Apostolic Church in Nashville.
Church & Chapel Funeral Service was honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
