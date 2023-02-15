Bill Anglemyer, Portland High School (PHS) Custodian, has been chosen by the Sumner County Schools as the Classified Support Specialist Employee of the Year at the high school level. PHS Principal Dr. David Woods was notified of the award on Jan. 3rd.
“Each principal in the Sumner County School System was allowed to nominate one classified employee, and I nominated Bill,” stated Woods in a memorandum sent to the PHS faculty and staff. “The committee chose him from all other nominees to win this award.”
Anglemyer, 93, is currently a part-time employee at PHS but he is in his second season of working at PHS. “I retired once, then came out of retirement to work full-time at East Middle School,” said Anglemyer. “Then I retired again. But it turns out I don’t like retirement very much.”
After the second retirement, Anglemyer said, “I was starting to get antsy again, and a friend repeatedly asked me to come to the high school and talk to Dr. Woods. Well, I finally did and the next thing I knew, he talked me into coming back to work! But this time it was part-time, which is perfect for me.”
Anglemyer first worked for the Sumner County Schools in his thirties. Before that, he was a truck driver out of Elkhart, Indiana, but fell in love with Middle Tennessee during a camping trip and decided to move. “I picked out Westmoreland, and that’s where my family lived for twenty years,” he said. “My daughter started school there.”
While living in Westmoreland, Anglemyer first worked at Beech High School in Hendersonville and then at Portland High School. After the death of his wife in 2005, he moved to Portland.
Anglemyer said his current job gives him the best of all worlds. “I don’t have to be here on snow days, or weekends, or for sports events. I’m only here when the kids are here.”
Anglemyer’s favorite non-Portland-High-School activity is camping. “I like camping at Cyprus Creek in Mount Juliet,” he said, “but in July I’m heading to Cages Bend. I already have my reservation.”
When Anglemyer considers the many changes he’s seen over his years of service, he thinks that in some ways schools are more lenient now. “Kids can wear whatever they want, like holes in their pants, and have any color of hair.” On the other hand, he noted that since Woods became principal, “the whole school is cleaner. Dr. Woods won’t put up with kids leaving their trash around.”
Despite differences in clothes and hair, Anglemyer feels the students at PHS are “a good bunch of kids. And I think they respect me.”
That fact became abundantly clear on Jan. 5th of this year when Woods led an all-school surprise celebration for the honoree. “They tricked me,” said Anglemyer. “Dr. Woods spilled coffee in the lobby, and while I was cleaning it up, they snuck all the students into the gym. Then they told me there was a leak in the gym. I showed up with my mop and my bucket, and they let out a cheer you could hear all over town.”
He was exactly right about being tricked. Woods had sent a memo to the faculty and staff saying, “When you hear me announce ‘Mr. Smart, you have a package in the front office,’ that’s your cue to take your class to the gym, find seats as quickly as possible, and get quiet.”
The surprise went off without a hitch, and the school had the chance to express its respect and affection for “Mr. Bill,” as they call him a man who served the school faithfully for much of his life.
The official award will be presented to Anglemyer at the PHS “staffulty” cook-out on May 25th.
