Robert D. McMahon, 34, of the 2600 block of Benders Ferry Road, Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, being a fugitive from justice, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired license tag, improper display of plates and possession of marijuana on Sept. 17 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $30,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Ashley Pratt, 27, of the 2300 block of Nashville Pike, Gallatin, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 17 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $55,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Michael Turner, 21 of the 100 block of Gravel Lane, Portland, was charged with possession of a schedule III drug and possession of meth on Sept. 11 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Chad Vaughn, 28, of the 100 block of Hardin St., Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Sept. 16 by Officer S. Conyer. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 13 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Derrick Wilmoth, 29, Portland, was charged with public intoxication on Sept. 17 by Officer Pszenitzki. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Sept. 27 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Chelsee Rae Witham, 32, of the 1200 block of South Russell St., Portland, was charged with possession of a schedule II drug in a drug-free zone, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 14 by Officer Ebram Azer. Bond was set at $7,500 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Hector Ivan Del Toro Zayas, 34, of the 500 block of Airport Road, Portland, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct on Sept. 12 by Chief Jason Williams. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 25 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner County Sheriff's Department

Heath Warden, 46, of the 100 block of Belcher Hollow Road, Portland, was charged with three counts of aggravated domestic assault on Sept. 23 by Deputy Joshua Stanfill. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 13 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Datrin Travis, 28, of the 600 block of Jefferson St., Franklin, Kentucky, was charged with assault on Sept. 16 by Sgt. Frank Winslow. A court date was scheduled for Sept. 27 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Shawn Unger, 48, of the 4000 block of Rapids Road, Franklin, Kentucky, was charged with assault, driving under the influence (first offense), resisting arrest and violation of implied consent on Sept. 11 by Deputy Van Gilder. Bond was set at $6,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Jeffery Zook, 30, of the 100 block of East Biggs Road, Portland, was charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence (first offense) on Sept. 11 by Deputy Van Gilder. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
