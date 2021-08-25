Portland Police DepartmentSteven Block, 63, of the 100 block of Heritage Drive, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Aug. 11 by Officer Ty Wilson. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Sept. 8.
Haley Brimm, 28, of the 600 block of Portland Blvd., Portland, was charged with domestic assault and public intoxication on Aug. 14 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Sept. 8.
Thomas Wayne Collins II, 36, of the 100 block of Demase St., Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Aug. 17 by Officer M. Stephens. A court date was scheduled for Sept. 8.
Patricia Escue, 63, of the 100 block of Donoho Drive, Portland, was charged with contempt of court on Aug. 16 by Novak Sheriff. A court date was scheduled for Sept. 13.
Jeffery Thomas Kolka, 26, of the 100 block of Austin Drive, Portland, was charged with domestic assault and violation of an order of protection on Aug. 12 by Officer Ebram Azer. Bond was set at $7,500 with a court date scheduled for Sept. 8.
Tanner May, 20, of the 100 block of Willdon Drive, Portland, was charged with driving under the influence (first offense), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 15 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 23.
Sean Michael Meadows, 31, of the 5300 block of Long Road, Portland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, driving on a revoked license and violation of financial responsibility law on Aug. 8 by Officer C. Ronan. A court date was scheduled for Sept. 7.
David Sherbeyen, 24, of the 100 block of Bryan James Lane, Portland, was charged with criminal impersonation on Aug. 12 by Officer C. Ronan. A court date was scheduled for Sept. 20.
William Soard, 37, Portland, was charged with possession of marijuana on Aug. 16 by Officer Brandon Long. A court date was scheduled for Sept. 14.
Ve Viet Truong, 41, of the 100 block of Emily Lane, Portland, was charged with two counts of theft of more than $1,000 on Aug. 16 by Det. James Bartolotta. A court date was scheduled for Sept. 22.
Jamie Whittemore, 45, of 2905 Academy Road, Portland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a fugitive from justice on Aug. 10 by Officer S. Conyer. A court date was scheduled for Sept. 14.
Christopher Leon Whitson, 40, of the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, Springfield, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a prohibited weapon, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 18 by Officer Jon Toney. A court date was scheduled for Aug. 12.
Dillon Wilson, 22, of the 5000 block of Oakdale Road, Westmoreland, was charged with domestic assault and false imprisonment on Aug. 12 by Officer C. Ronan. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date scheduled for Sept. 8.
Hendersonville Police DepartmentPaul Dixon, 37, of the 2200 block of Dobbins Pike, Portland, was charged with driving under the influence (first offense) and violation of implied consent on Aug. 11 by Officer B. Janco. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 9.
Sumner County Sheriff’s DepartmentFrederick Beadore, 47, of the 300 block of Ranch Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Aug. 12 by Officer D. Franklin. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Sept. 8.
Kristopher Shane Belt, 37, of the 100 block of Donoho Drive, Portland, was charged with theft of less than $1,000 on Aug. 11 by Deputy Joshua Stanfill and driving on a revoked license on Aug. 13 by Deputy K. Willoughby. Bond was set at $30,000 with a court date scheduled for Sept. 27.
Heather Renee Cox, 31, of the 600 block of Taurus Farm Road, Lafayette, was charged with driving under the influence (second offense) and driving on a revoked license on Aug. 10 by Deputy J. McCutchen. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 9.
Bethane Machele Curtsinger, 19, of the 100 block of Shun Parkway, Cottontown, was charged with underage driving while impaird on Aug. 15 by Deputy Van Gilder. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 18.
William Christopher Gregory, 41, of the 600 block of Taurus Farm Road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of methamphetamine by Deputy Elijah West. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 5.
Coty Simpson, 33, of the 200 block of Clubbs Road, Portland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on Aug. 10 by Deputy L. Stewart. Bond was set at $7,500 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.