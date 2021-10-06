Portland Police DepartmentKoby Bratton, 31, of the 180 block of Campbell Hollow Road, Bethpage, was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, public intoxication and possession of a firearm while intoxicated on Sept. 25 by Officer Kyle Brown. Bond was set at $12,500, with a court date scheduled for Oct. 10 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Dennis Radcliffe, 42, of the 200 block of Glendale Drive, Portland, was charged with driving under the influence (first offense), possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration and violation of financial responsibility on Sept. 24 by Officer T. Craddock. Bond was set at $7,500, with a court date scheduled for Dec. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Hendersonville Police DepartmentEbony Keith, 35, of the 5800 block of Price Road, Orlinda, was charged with possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (first offense) and possession of a firearm while under the influence on Sept. 25 by Officer Binkley. Bond was set at $2,000, with a court date scheduled for Dec. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner County Sheriff’s DepartmentCharles Green, 21, of the 190 block of Barton Brook Lane, Lebanon, was charged with driving under the influence (first offense) and possession of marijuana on Sept. 23 by Deputy L. Stewart. Bond was set at $55,000, with a court date scheduled for Dec. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
