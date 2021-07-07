Summer basketball workouts and camps are very important to high-school and middle-school teams.
It’s a time to evaluate personnel for the upcoming 2021-22 season.
Portland West boys coach Alex Meadows was pleased with his team’s effort during the summer.
“We didn’t go to any camps this summer, but we went to a play day in Hermitage Springs,” Meadows said. “We played four games there and won all four handily. Luckily, it did show us several things to work on coming from that.”
Portland West also hosted games at its gym and played against Hawkins and Greenbrier and had a junior-varsity scrimmage with the West girls’ team.
Meadows is returning a sizable eighth-grade class for the upcoming season and has some younger guys ready to contribute to the success of the team.
“We are a very eighth-grade-heavy team this year,” Meadows said. “I’m looking to pick up some younger guys in the fall to build on.
“I was surprised to see how much that last year really helped the team. We had to play a lot of younger guys because of Covid. These kids got a taste of the varsity level. That really helped them come in ready to compete our first day of practice.”
Meadows had two players to step up in summer competition in Keilen Dalton and Evan Fergueson.
“We added Keilen, who came in and really played with the already established chemistry of our team,” Meadows said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him continue to play well with our team. Evan stepped up this summer and contributed. He will be a big piece in our rotation this year.”
A coach not only looks for wins and losses in the summer but, more importantly, hopes to see improvement in his/her players.
“I did see a major improvement,” Meadows said. “We worked with our offense. We fixed the defense, and we worked with line-ups.
“I see a team ready to compete and hungry to play. I pray that we can have a full season, so our boys get to play the game they love and work for each day. Summer ball has got me really excited for the season to come.”
Portland East girls coach Sloane Gilliland lost several key players from last season’s team that finished as runner up in the Sumner County AA Tournament.
Gilliland used the summer to assess her returnees and newcomers for the upcoming campaign.
“We played a couple of scrimmages this summer,” Gilliland said. “We have a smaller group and a busy schedule, so we decided that would be our best option.”
The Panther girls played White House and Merrol Hyde Manget in some controlled scrimmages, and Gilliland like what she saw in the group.
“Our purpose was to learn and get better, and that’s what we did,” Gilliland said. “We still have a ton of work to do.”
Three newcomers to the team stood out for Gilliland during summer camp.
“Amira Peterson, Maddie Wallace and Kelsi Wims are brand-new eighth graders to the team,” Gilliland said. “Amira and Maddie bring a lot of energy and aggression. Kelsi adds a detailed touch at practice by focusing hard and doing all the little things correctly.”
Gilliland reflected on the work her team did this summer in preparing for the upcoming season.
“There is definite improvement,” Gilliland said. “The only direction for us to go is up. We are only returning two starters from last year, so rebuilding this year will be a tough challenge for our girls.”
Mike Hollingsworth had a successful debut as coach of the Portland East boys last season. The Panthers finished 11-3 and won the regular-season and tournament championship in the county’s AA division.
With those players who contributed to the success at Portland East having moved up to the high school, that leaves Hollingsworth with basically a new group to work with this year.
“Yes, we are starting with a new group this year,” Hollingsworth said. “None of our players have any varsity experience from last year’s team. We have seven eighth-graders back from the JV squad and a couple of new players that should give us a little size and scoring threats.”
Portland East didn’t participate in any camps this summer with many of the kids involved in football and baseball. However, the Panthers did scrimmage White House.
“We will be a totally different team this year,” Hollingsworth said. “We will have to rely on outside shooting, and guard play will be key for us, as opposed to last year’s team where we scored 80-90% of our points around the basket.”
Portland High School girls coach Scott Steinbrecher is optimistic about the upcoming season.
The Lady Panthers return three starters and welcome a talented freshmen class to the program. Portland will also benefit from last fall’s Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) reclassification that expanded basketball and some other sports from three to four classes for the first time.
Portland will remain in Class AAA, but teams such as Beech, Gallatin, Lebanon, Station Camp, and Wilson Central will move to AAAA this fall.
Steinbrecher and the Lady Panthers had nine play dates at five locations, and that included a overnight trip to Bethel University. Portland also hosted a two-day camp.
“The varsity played about 20 games this summer, and we went about .500,” Steinbrecher said. “The biggest thing for us was that we improved from game to game throughout the summer. Our three starters returning — Rayleigh Hester, Katie McCloud, and Kayla Wasilko — did a phenomenal job of leading this group. They are great teammates that served and brought this group together.”
Portland has several underclassmen that will be competing for a starting role, including ninth-grader Taya Totten.
“Taya is a rising freshman, and she started all summer from game one,” Steinbrecher explained. “Taya is someone that is going to be really good for us.”
Depth is also expected to be a plus for the Lady Panthers this season.
Taya and Cheyenne Johnson were really good for us as first-year guards and two new starters,” Steinbrecher said. “Our depth was a nice surprise. Karlee Clayton, Jenna Towles, Aleena Waggoner, and Ashlee Vanatta proved they are all going to be able to help us this season.”
