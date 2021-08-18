The Portland Chamber of Commerce is putting a new twist on an annual event.
The organization is hosting the 80s Lip Sync Battle on Sept. 23.
The event will take place at the Barn at Spring Lake Farms.
“This event is an annual fundraiser for the chamber, and we want it to be a fun evening for those who attend,” Portland Chamber of Commerce Events Coordinator Kristen Daughtry said. “We typically do a different theme each year. We have done a game show night, murder mystery and more. This year, we thought an 80s lip-sync battle would be a fun and entertaining theme.”
There could be as many as 10 acts, with the Shifflett Law Firm performing as Guns N’ Roses and the ladies from Draper Buttercup performing as the Bangles.
Other area businesses and individuals will be performing as well, with slots still open for performers.
The annual fundraiser and auction is one of the series of events that the Portland Chamber of Commerce hosts, including the Strawberry Jam concert and fireworks, the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival, the Music on Main Summer concert series, a back to school bash, the farm to table dinner, a fall festival, a veterans breakfast and a Christmas festival and parade.
“This is an annual fundraiser event that has been going on since before Sherri (Ferguson) became president/CEO 10 years ago,” Daughtry said. “Over the last five or six years, we have taken the theme and ran with it for each year to keep the event fresh and exciting.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best 80s attire.
“Local business and community members will be competing in the lip-sync battle, with the audience voting on awards such as best performance and best costume,” Daughtry said.
There will be food stations from area caterers, a wine pull for $20, and an auction.
Ticket sales opened last week.
The chamber’s fall event often has approximately 150 individuals.
“We have had a good response from people who are excited about the event and the theme,” Daughtry said.
Individual tickets cost $40, and a table of eight individuals can be reserved for $300.
Tickets can be purchased until Sept. 20.
Sponsorships are available for $500, which includes four tickets, and table sponsors can be obtained for $250.
