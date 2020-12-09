Sumner County Schools announced last Wednesday that its middle-school and high-school students will remain on the extended hybrid schedule through the remainder of December.
The school district’s last day before its Christmas break is Dec. 18, and the break will extend through Jan. 4.
The extended hybrid schedule was established with the school system’s district reentry plan.
The statement that was issued by the school system detailed that all Kindergarten through fifth grade, comprehensive development classroom (CDC), and pre-K students will continue to attend school full-time, each day of the week.
Students in grades 6-12 will continue to attend in-person on either Monday and Thursday or on Tuesday and Friday, with all of the students in those grades attending via Sumner Connect or Google Classroom on Wednesdays.
The extended hybrid model is how the school year opened for students in Sumner County.
All students in grades K-12 went back to full-time, in-person classes as of Sept. 8, which is how it remained until Nov. 16. At that point, the students in grades 6-12 reverted back to the extended hybrid schedule
Before the district’s students in grades 6-12 went back full-time, Sumner County Director of Schools Del Phillips said that the district would evaluate the occurrences of COVID-19 in Sumner County schools every two weeks and decide whether to open full-time, continue with the blended schedule or move to online-only classes based on the transmission rate of the coronavirus.
At that time, a statement issued by the school system said that the district’s goal is to return all students to in-person instruction daily as soon as possible, while protecting the health and safety of our students, staff and communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.