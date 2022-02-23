A Portland man was arrested on Feb. 17 in a domestic assault matter that carried across the state line and ended at the Dollar General Store at 1070 North Broadway in Portland.
According to a report from the Portland Police Department, Kevin J. Rogers, 28, of 226 Hester Road, Portland, was driving from Kentucky back into Tennessee on the above date with his girlfriend, and that the two were in an argument while in the car.
The couple went to the Dollar General, and continued to argue in the vehicle. The victim made several attempts to get out of the car, but when she tried to do so, Rogers allegedly grabbed her upper arm to prevent her from leaving the vehicle.
The woman told police that she made several attempts to get out of the vehicle, but Rogers would not let go of her arm.
Finally, she was able to break free and ran into the store to ask for help.
Portland Police arrived on the scene and examined the victim’s arm. They found red marks and a bruise on her.
Rogers was then charged with domestic assault in the matter, and was arrested and transported to the Sumner County Jail. His bond was set at $3,000, and a court date was scheduled for Feb. 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
