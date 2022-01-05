PortlandRicky Allen Hodges, 61, of the 4100 block of Dobbins Pike, Portland, was charged with two counts of domestic assault on Dec. 24 by Officer Ebram Azer. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Dustin James Maddox, 36, of the 2900 block of Academy Road, Portland, was charged with possession of fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec 23 by Officer M. Stephens. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 25 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner County
Winham Forrest Cole Foster, 27, of 513 Nubia Road, Westmoreland, was charged with domestic assault on Dec. 23 by Deputy Bo Carter. Bond was set at $15,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
David Russell, 36, of the 400 block of Parker Road, Portland, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule III drug on Dec. 26 by Deputy Justin Rice. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 19 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
James Valverde, 39, of the 100 block of William Eden Road, Westmoreland, was charged with violation of a no contact order on Dec. 22 by Deputy J. Barnes. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
