Portland
Jason Bridges, 24, of the 100 block of Morris Duff Road, Woodburn, Ky., was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 27 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $65,000 with a court date scheduled for April 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Maynor Alexander Reyes Carranza, 27, of the 700 block of Tagen Court, Memphis, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, theft over $1,000, aggravated domestic assault and tampering with evidence on Feb. 25 by Officer M. Stephens. Bond was set at $65,000 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Ozman Omar Carranza Discuas, 29, of the 7000 block of Tagen Court, Memphis, was charged with driving without a license and theft over $1,000 on Feb. 25 by Officer M. Stephens. Bond was set at $7,500 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Dylan Marcum, 23, of the 100 block of East Franklin St., Gallatin, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb 27 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $75,000 with a court date scheduled for April 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Stephanie Elaine Martin, 54, of the 100 bock of Collett View Drive, Bowling Green, Ky., was charged with DUI (2nd offense) and violation of implied consent law on Feb. 26 by Officer D. Gazzo. Bond was set at $7,500 with a court date scheduled for June 28 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Euriea Perry, 35, of 1700 block of Durham Springs Road, Scottsville, Ky., was charged ith possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license on Feb 27 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for April 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Ray Lee Price, 65, homeless, Portland, was charged with theft over $1,000 and criminal trespassing on Feb. 27 by Officer M. Stephens. A court date was scheduled for March 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner County
Keisha Dawn Hodges, 24, of the 1200 block of Fowler Ford Road, Portland, was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 26 by Deputy C. Pinner. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for April 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
Tyler Robinson, 26, of the 500 block of Dorris Road, Portland, was charged with possession of a schedule II drug for resale, possession of fentanyl for resale and felony possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 26 by Deputy Brian Gambino. Bond was set at $130,000 with a court date scheduled for April 5 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Colton Lee Smith, 18, of the 100 block of Browns Lane, Portland, was charged with underage possession of tobacco and possession of marijuana on Feb. 25 by Deputy J. McCutchen. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for May 10 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Medrith Kathryn Thomas, 35, homeless, Portland, was charged with theft over $1,000 on March 3 by Deputy J. Partyka. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for March 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Jerry Edward Wallace, 24, of the 200 Clubbs Road, Portland, was charged with speeding and evading arrests on Feb. 27 by Deputy Van Gilder. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for May 17 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Gallatin
Nichole Lynn Abernathy, 33, of the 500 block of Old Hwy. 109, Portland, was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and DUI (1st offense) on March 3 by Officer M. Manis. Bond was set at $75,000 with a court date scheduled for May 17 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Stewart Jon Barry, 30, of the 800 block of Brandy Hollow Road, was charged with violation of bond conditions on March 1 by Officer Ty Wilson. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
