Portland Police
Thomas Braswell, 32, of the 1800 block of West Stinson Road, Westmoreland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) and violation of implied consent on Feb. 29.
Kyle Cason, 38, of the 100 block of TGT Road, Portland, was charged with two counts of assault on an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on March 4.
Michael Mayack, 28, of the 1100 block of Ash St., Mitchellville, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of seatbelt law on March 1.
Sumner CountY Sheriff’s Dept.
David O. Cobb, 22, of the 100 block of April Circle, Portland, was charged with driving on a suspended license on March 4.
Isabelle Cusato, 19, of the 900 block of Old Gamaliel Road, Red Boiling Springs, was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, driving without a license and felony evading arrest on March 4.
James Richard Jackson III, 33, of the 300 block of Bonnahurst Drive, Hermitage, was charged with possession of marijuana and driving on revoked license on Feb. 23.
Chasity McDowell,45, homeless, of Portand, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on March 2.
Vanessa Murilla, 28, of the 1300 block of West Madison St., Franklin, Ky., was charged with being a fugitive from justice and evading arrest on Feb. 28.
Thaddeus Stroman, 25, of the 2000 block of Jimtown Road, Lafayette, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 4.
Chevelle Lynn West, 23, of the 700 block of South Russell St., Portland, was charged with evading arrest on Feb. 27.
Gallatin Police
Kyle Edward Jennings, 32, of 202 Fowler Ford Road, Portland, was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest on Feb. 28.
