ArrestsPortland
Diego Francisco Baltazar, 26, of the 100 block of Nestledown Circle, Portland, was charged with domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and custodial interference on Dec. 18 by Officer Jon Toney. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Quentin Kelsey, 32, of the 100 block of Church St., Portland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault on Dec. 16 by Officer T. Pharris. Bond was set at $3,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Marion Cecil Mills, Jr., 36, of the 300 block of Portland Blvd., Portland, was charged with public intoxication on Dec. 15 by Officer M. Stephens. Bond was set at $300 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 10 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Macon County
Michael Wayne Hollon, 48, of the 100 block of North Harris Lane, Portland, was charged with vandalism and assault on Dec. 18 by Deputy Robert Jacoby. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
