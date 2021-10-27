Portland
Natasha Bowers, 33, of the 200 block of Glendale Ave., Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) and child endangerment on Oct. 17 by Officer Eric Jacob. Bond was set at $12,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Bobby Lee Daniels, 35, of the 900 block of New Deal Potts Road, Portland, was charged with possession of morphine for resale, possession of marijuana for resale and tampering with evidence on Oct. 21 by Officer Brandon Long. Bond was set at $150,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 23 in Sumner County General Sesssions Court.
Anthony Devito, 31, of the 7100 block of State Route 415, Bath, N.Y., was charged with aggravated domestic assault, false imprisonment and interference with emergency calls on Oct. 17 by Officer Ronabn. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 27 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Tommy Lee Dickerson, 33, the 400 block of Hwy. 52, Portland, was charged with criminal trespassing on Oct. 8 by Officer T. Craddock. Bond was set at $1,200 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 8 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
David Drake, 29, of the 700 block of Evergreen Trail, Madison, was charged with possession of meth for sale and possession of marijuana for resale on Oct. 19 by Officer S. Conyer. Bond was set at $55,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Devin Eason, 20, homeless, Jackson, was charged with criminal trespassing on Oct. 18 by Officer Pszenitzki. Bond was set at $1,200 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 25 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Brandon James Otenbaker, 30, of the 300 block of Jim Courtney Road, Portland, was charged with DUI (3rd offense), violation of financial responsibility and implied consent on Oct. 15 by Officer D. Gazzo Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Brandon Price, 36, of the 100 block of Paigewood Drive, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 17 by Officer C. Ronan. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 27 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner County
Hunter Blaine Blackburn, 18 of the 1600 block of New Deal Potts Road, Portland, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying weapons on school property o Oct. 20 by Deputy Amy Harris. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 18 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Brad Crocker, 40, of the 5000 block of East Robertson Road, Cross Plains, was charged with DUI (1st offense), implied consent and following too closely on Oct. 15 by Deputy L. Stewart. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Gallatin
William Joseph Anderson, 36, of the 100 block of TGT Road Portland, was charged with possession of meth for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest on Oct. 20 by Officer L. Esguerra. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 2 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
