Sumner CountyCharles C. Bush, 44, of the 1200 block of McKendreel Chapel Road, Franklin, Ky., was charged with DUI (1st offense) and being a fugitive from justice on Nov. 12 by Deputy R. Pasley. Bond was set at $75,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 18 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Jessica Hardaway, 35, of the 200 block of Moore Link Road Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) and possession of marijuana on Nov. 20 by Deputy Van Gilder. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for April 19 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Samara Leopardi, 19 of the 1000 block of East Evelyn Court, Portland was charged with failure to appear on Nov. 8 by Deputy Marty Cothron. A court date was scheduled for Sumner County General Sessions Court.
