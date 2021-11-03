PortlandBobby Clubbs, 47, of the 100 block of Martin Road, Portland, was charged with driving on a revoked license and possession of marijuana on Oct. 22 by Officer S. Conyer. Bond was set at $10,000 with a courtdate scheduled for Nov. 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Tommy Dickerson, 33, of the 130 block of Andrea St., Portland, was charged with public intoxication on Oct. 23 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 8 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Micky L. Graves, 40, of the 1400 block of North First St., Westmoreland, was charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 22 by Officer M. Stephens. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Craig Allan Mitchell, 48, of the 200 block of Strawberry St., Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Oct. 25 by Officer Derek Fondren. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 10 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Thomas Oglesby, 37, of the 100 block of Old Trinity Lane, Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked license, possession of marijuana and improper display of plates, on Oct. 27 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $1,200 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 10 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Derrek Smith, 42, of the 500 block of Parkers Chapel Road, Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Oct. 24 by Officer Jon Toney. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 10 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner CountyGray Wayne Crutcher 73, of the 200 block of S. Hilier Lane, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 25 by Deputy Jody McDowell. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Shon Gosnell, 23, of the 400 block of Gosnell Road, Franklin, Ky., was charged with possession of marijuana for resale on Oct. 25 by Deputy L. Stewart. Bond was set at $20,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 7 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.