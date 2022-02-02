PortlandJustin Horton, 39, of the 100 block of Circle Drive, Cottontown, was charged with two counts of domestic assault on Jan. 19 by Officer S. Adams. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 2 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Meranda Kaye York, 30, of the 8200 block of Guthrie Road, Cross Plains, was charged with aggravated domestic assault on Jan. 23 by Officer A. Wims. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 2 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
GallatinScottie Gray, 43, of the 100 block of Woodland Drive, Portland, was charged with possession of a schedule V drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked license on Jan. 21 by Inv. J. Digby. Bond was set at $12,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 22 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner County
Dayrel Crawford, 30, of the 1000 block of Coker Ford Road, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Jan. 24 by Deputy C. Pinner. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for April 26 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Marc Houston Thomas, 41, of the 2600 block of Scotty Parker Road, Portland, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle on Jan. 23 by Deputy Jody McDowell. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Ronnie Wilmoth, 24, of the 1000 block of North Boiling Springs Road, Portland, was charged with assault on Jan. 22 by Deputy Logan Gann. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.