PortlandRobert Ryan McReynolds, 48, of the 700 block of College Street, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense), violation of open container law, driving on a revoked license, violation of implied consent, misuse of registration, driving an unregistered vehicle and window tint violation on Feb. 17 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for June 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner CountySteven Edward Warrick, 53, of the 3100 block of Academy Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 24 by Deputy A. Mowry. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Macon County General Sessions Court.
GallatinMason Hester, 20, of the 1700 block of Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, theft of property and tampering with evidence on Feb. 22 by Officer K. Villafana. Bond was set at $500,000 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Tiffany Porter, 31, of the 640 block of North Boyers Ave., Gallatin, was charged with tampering with evidence and being an accessory after the fact on Feb. 22 by Officer K. Villafana. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for March 16 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
