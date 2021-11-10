PortlandJames Harris, 44, of the 300 block of Portland Blvd., Portland, was charged with two counts of domestic assault on Oct. 26 by Officer Novak Sheriff. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Carlos Hernandez, Jr., 43, of the 100 block of TGT Road, Portland, was charged with four counts of domestic assault on Oct. 26 by Officer C. Mata. Bond was set at $12,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Sumner Couty General Sessions Court.
Floyd Howard III, 29, of the 100 block of Andrea St., Portland, was charged with possession of marijuana for resale and filing a false report on Oct. 30 by Officer Eric Jacob. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 7 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Tyler Isenberg, 28, of the 300 block of Airport Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 28 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Samson Mitchell, 20, of the 1200 block of Derek Drive, Franklin, Ky., was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license, underage consumption, DUI (1st offense), violation of open container law and driving an unregistered vehicle on Nov. 1 by Officer C. Ronan. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 8 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Chad Alan Williams, 48, of the 100 block of Donoho Drive, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Nov. 1 by Officer M. Stephens. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner CountyJames William Raney, 80, of the 900 block of Clearview Road, Portland, was charged with three counts of violating animal leash law on Oct. 29 by Deputy S. McNeil. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Virginia Tankersley, 24, of the 6400 block of Highland Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 26 by Deputy K. Browner. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 3 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
GallatinAnthony Black, 48, of the 100 block of Bryan James Lane, Portland, was charged with four counts of violation of a non contact order on Oct. 31 by Officer D. Green.
Jerry Wallace, 24, of the 200 block of Clubbs Road, Portland, was charged with violation of an order of protection and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon on Oct. 26 by Officer A. McCurry. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 17 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
