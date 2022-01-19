PortlandAnna Agner, 28, of the 600 block of Market St., Portland, was charged with two counts of domestic assault on Jan. 6 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Dennis Frye, 33, of the 100 block of Reed St., Portland, was charged with resisting arrest and evading arrest on Jan. 8 by Officer Ty Wilson. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sherrick Gooch, 32, of the 400 block of Breckenridge St, Franklin, Ky., was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and being a fugitive from justice on Jan. 7 by Officer Ty Wilson. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 22 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Lisa Ann Knight, 43, of the 200 block of Paul Thompson Road, Bethpage, was charged with being a fugitive from justice, driving on a suspended license, unlawful removal of a registration tag and violation of financial responsibility on Jan. 2 by Deputy Darin Jenkins. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 25 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Justus Earl Ring, 41, of the 2400 block of Oldham Road, Hartsville, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license, unlawful removal of a decal and violation of financial responsibility on Jan. 7 by Officer Brandon Long. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 8 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner CountyZachary Taylor Jenkins, 27, of the 200 block of Clubbs Road, Portland was charged with escape and with being a fugitive from justices on Jan. 8 by Deputy Brian Gambino. Bond was set at $7,500 with a court date scheduled for March 9 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Derrek Collins Smith, 42, of the 500 block of Parkers Chapel road, Apt. A, Portland was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Jan. 7 by Deputy Brian Gambino. A court date was scheduled for March 9 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Gallatin
Vincent Haynes, 59, of the 600 block of Fowler Ford Road, Portland, was charged with DUI (2nd offense), unlawful possession of a firearm, violation of open container and implied consent on Jan. 7 by Officer K. Higgins. Bond was set at $12,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 15 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.