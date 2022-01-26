PortlandMaurice Dalton, 46, of the 3100 block of Crystal Spring Lane, Hermitage, was charged with possession of cocaine for resale, tampering with evidence, possession of a schedule IV drug for resale, possession of marijuana for resale, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 21 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $160,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Daniel Gregory, 31, homeless, was charged with public intoxication on Jan. 14 by Officer Pszenitzki. Bond was set at $300 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 24 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Timothy Hoffman, 29, of the 600 block of Highway 52 East Portland, was charged with violation of an order of protection on Jan. 20 by Officer D. Gazzo. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 2 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner County
Wesley Baskerville, 38, of the 200 block of Womack Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 19 by Deputy Terry Culbreath. Bond was set at $4,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Michael Grabau, 42, of the 1300 block of Highway 259, Portland was charged with sexual battery and domestic assault on Jan. 15 by Deputy C. Pinner. Bond was set at $60,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sara Weaver, 33, of the 1300 block of Highway 259, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 14 by Deputy D. Franklin. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 26 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
