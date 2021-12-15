PortlandChristina Bermudez, 44, of the 1200 block of South Russell St., Portland, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 6 by Officer Derek Fondren. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 24 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Joyce Eaton, 48, of the 100 block of Portland Courtyard Private Road, Portland, was charged with disorderly conduct, assault against a first responder, resisting arrest and public intoxication on Dec. 5 by Officer D. Gazzo. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 10 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Mindy Johnson, 43, of the 100 block of Oak Hill Drive, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Dec. 4 by Officer D. Gazzo. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Brian Anthony Maddox, 49, of the 100 block of Robin Drive, Portland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault on Dec. 3 by Officer Victoria Eye. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 15 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner CountyJuan Guadalupe Villafuerte Avila, 49 of the 200 block of Austin Drive, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Dec. 4 by Deputy Van Gilder. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for March 22 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Joae Hermindo Mejia Escobar, 38, of the 1200 block of Fowler Ford Road, Portland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault on Dec. 5 by Deputy B. Rowell. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 15 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Jesse James Fleming, 24, of the 100 block of Church St., Portland, was charged with reckless driving, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, driving on a revoked license, possession of marijuana, DUI (2nd offense) and failure to obey a traffic signal on Dec. 5 by Deputy Joshua Petty. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for April 5 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
GallatinAnthony Brent Hall, 41, of the 200 block of Portland Lake Road, Portland was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Dec. 4 by Officer Joshua Wiseman. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for March 15 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Jerry Wayne Edward Wallace, 24, of the 200 block of Clubbs Road, Portland, was charged with carrying a prohibited weapon, possesion of an unlawful weapon, possession of a schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of an order of protection on Dec. 3 by Inv. Kaleb Hammock. Bond was set at $60,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 19 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
