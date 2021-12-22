PortlandJames Michael Lee, 31, of the 200 block of Fowler Ford Road, Portland, was charged with possession of a schedule II drug, DUI (2nd offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 13 by Officer M. Stephens. Bond was set at $7,500 with a court date scheduled for March 22 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Jaterrian McGuire, 41 of the 1200 block of 12th Ave. South, Nashville, was charged with DUI (2nd offense), possession of cocaine, driving on a revoked license, violation of window tint law, violation of open container and driving an unregistered vehicle on Dec. 10 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for March 22 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Ramon Murillo, 66, of the 1000 block of North Sumner Road, Portland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault and violation of a no contact order on Dec. 10 by Deputy Gunner Van Gilder. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 5 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Beverly O’Neal, 54, homeless, Portland, was charged with burglary and theft of property under $1,000 on Dec. 11 by Officer N. Sheriff. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Kevin Rogers, 28, of the 1400 block of East A.B. Wade Road, Portland, was charged with improper display of plates, driving on a revoked license and violation of financial responsibility on Dec. 10 by Officer C. Ronan. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 10 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner CountyChristopher Wayne Dickerson, 43, of the 1100 block of South Russell Road, Portland, was charged with felony possession of marijuana on Dec. 13 by Deputy Jonathan Wood. Bond was set at $1,800 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 25 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.