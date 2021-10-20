PortlandDylan Davis, 24, of the 200 block of Gibson Street, Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Oct. 4 by Officer S. Conyer. A court date was scheduled for Oct. 13 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Tommy Lee Dickerson 33, homeless, Portland, was charged with vandalism and criminal trespassing on Oct. 8 by Officer T. Craddock. Bond was set at $1,200 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 8 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Joseph Gober, 19, of the 200 block of Hester Road, was charged with evading arrest on Oct. 14 by Officer Elijah West. A court date was scheduled for Dec. 8 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Ricky Dale Keen, 59, of the 400 block of Westland St., Portland, was charged with two counts of attempted aggravated burglary on Oct. 12 by Officer Brandon Long. Bond was set at $20,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 10 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Daniel Kennedy, 59, of the 1100 block of Parkers Chapel Road, Portland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault on Oct. 11 by Officer Eric Jacob. Bond was set at $185,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 27 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Benjamin Andrew Moore, 53, of the 100 block of Harsh Lane, Castalian Springs, was charged with DUI (1st offense) and failure to notify of change of address on Oct. 4 by Officer D. Gazzo. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Brandon Price, 37, of the 100 block of Paigewood Drive, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 11 by Officer C. Ronan. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 27 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Piper Wix, 21, of the 100 block of North St., Portland, was charged with violation of an order of protection and aggravated domestic assault on Oct. 10 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 27 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
GallatinRonnie Hackett, 71, of the 700 block of Kitchens Road, Franklin, Ky., was charged with theft under $1,000 and tampering with evidence on Oct. 3 by Officer W. Springer. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
Sumner CountyMichael Bolden, 48, of the 100 block of Scattersville Road, Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Oct. 4 by Deputy Van Gilder. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 17 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Kenneth Lame, 45, of the 400 block of Thompson Lane, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 4 by Deputy Van Giler. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 13 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Joseph Benjamin Phillippart, 44, of the 2500 block of Hwy. 25, Cottontown, was charged with domestic assault on Oct. 10 by Deputy Stewart Harris. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 27 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
