PortlandTerri Coggins, 32, of the 200 block of Portland Blvd., Portland, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic assault on Dec. 27 by Officer S. Adams. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Thomas Randall Dixon, 35, of the 200 block of Lacey Court, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense), violation of implied consent and violation of open container on Jan. 3 y Officer Ebram Azer. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 22 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Dobong Puok, 37, of the 100 block of Rolling Meadows Ave., Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense), failure to exercise due care, possession of marijuana, violation of implied consent and driving on a suspended license on Jan. 2 by Officer T. Craddock. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for March 22 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Tyler Robinson, 26, of the 1000 block of Valleydale Ave., Cross Plains, was charged with manufacture of meth for resale, theft under $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility, driving on a suspended license and expired registration on Jan. 4 by Officer Ty Wilson. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 8 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Derek Smith, 34, of the 400 block of Filter Plant Road, Franklin, Ky., was charged with aggravated burglary and interference with emergency calls on Jan. 2 by Officer Jon Toney. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Terence Deangelo Whitson, 32, of the 2800 block of Buena Vista Pike, Nashville, was charged with being felon in possession of a firearm on Jan. 3 by Officer Ty Wilson. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Piper Sterling Wix, 21, of the 100 block of North St., Portland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault and violation of an order of protection on Dec. 31 by Officer T. Wilson. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Jan. 12 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner CountyLisa Ann Knight, 43, of the 200 block of Paul Thompson Road, was charged with unlawful removal of registration tag, driving on a suspended license, violation of financial responsibility and being a fugitive from justice on Jan. 2 by Deputy Daron Jenkins. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 25 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
THPBrad Durell Crocker, 40, of the 100 block North St., Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) and speeding on Dec. 31 by Trooper Cooper. A court date was scheduled for April 5 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
