PortlandSusan Bradley, 54, of the 200 block of Running Meadows Drive, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense), driving on a suspended license, violation of open container law, speeding and violation of financial responsibility on Feb. 1 by Officer Ty Wilson. Bond was set at $2,500 with a court date scheduled for April 26 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Matthew Demonbreun, 41, of the 300 block of North Harris road, Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice and driving on a suspended license on Feb. 8 by Officer Derek Fondren. A court date was set for March 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Christopher Hanson, 45, of the 300 block of Jernigan Suite, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 6 by Deputy A. Mowry. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Devon Dewaine Lentz, 21, of the 100 block of Singletree Lane, Portland, was charged with violation of the sex offender registry.
Thirley Lewis III, 42, of the 1000 block of Gateview Drive, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 8 by Officer D. Gazzo. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 16 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Mary Scruggs, 55, of the 3200 block of Academy Road, Portland, was charged with driving on a suspended license on Feb. 7 by Officer S. Conyer. A court date was scheduled for Feb. 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Robert Alan Smith, 56 of the 700 block of South Russell St. Portland, was charged with violation of the sex offender registry on Feb. 9 by Deputy J. Bartolotta. Bond was set at $25,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner CountyVieda Ellis, 52, of the 300 block of Running Meadows Road, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 3 by Deputy Van Gilder. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court ate scheduled for Feb. 16 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Timothy Wayne Hoffman, 29, of the 600 block of Scattersville Road, Portland was charged with four counts of violating an order of protection and violation of bond on Feb. 8 by Deputy Van Gilder. Bond was set at $35,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
