PortlandBrennon Shore, 24, of the 2500 block of Scotty Parker Road, Portland, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on Sept. 30 by Officer S. Conyer. Bod was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 27 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Derrick Wilmoth, 29, homeless, Portland, was charged with criminal trespassing on Oct. 2 by Officer T. Wilson. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 8 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner CountyCasey D. Douglas, 29, of the 300 block of Dollar Ave., Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Sept. 30 by Deputy Richard Thompson. A court date was scheduled for Nov. 3 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Mary Katelynn Garrett, 32, of the 700 block of Highway 259, Portland, was charged with four counts of domestic assault on Oct. 3 by Deputy Jody McDowell. Bond was set at $10,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 13 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Joseph Gober, 19, of Hester Road, Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Sept. 27 by Deputy Rick Thompson. Bond was set at $60,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 13 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Charles Russell Ridge, 36, of the 200 block of West Biggs Road, Cottontown, was charged with violation of an order of protection on Sept. 28 by Deputy K. Pierce. Bond was set at $55,000 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 13 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
William Michael Smith-Calcagno, 65, of the 1900 block of Highway 259, Portland, was charged with DUI (1st offense) on Sept. 29 by Deputy John Compton. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Dec. 7 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
GallatinTimothy Eubanks, 39, of the 200 block of Highway 52 West, Portland was charged with public intoxication on Oct. 1 by Officer D. Green. Bond was set at $500 with a court date scheduled for Oct. 4 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
