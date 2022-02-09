PortlandKane Crownover, 26, of the 100 block of April Circle, Portland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated assault on Jan. 30 by Officer D. Gazzo. Bond was set at $50,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
David Henson, 62, of the 100 block of High Street, Portland, was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct on Jan. 30 by Officer Kyle Brown. A court date was scheduled for March 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Megan White, 32, of the 100 block of Oak Hill Drive, Portland was charged with domestic assault on Jan. 29 by Officer B. Riley. Bond was set at $1,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner County
Dustin Allen Andrews 28, of the 1000 block of Phillip Drive, Portland, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender, theft, criminal impersonation and driving on a revoked license on Jan. 30 by Deputy A. Nash. Bond was set at $175,000 court date was set for March 9 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
HendersonvilleDustin Allen Andrews, 28, of the 1000 block of Phillip Drive, Portland, was charged with evading arrest by motor vehicle on Jan. 30 by Officer M. Sigmund. A court date was scheduled for March 9 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Mary Belle Hovinga, 79, of the 300 block of West Boiling Springs Road, Portland, was charged with aggravated domestic assault on Jan. 28 by Deputy John Compton. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 9 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
