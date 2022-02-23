PortlandSteven Bryson, 59, of the 180 block of Windy Circle, Franklin, Ky., was charged with DUI (1st offense), violation of open container law and failure to maintain lane on Feb. 13 by Officer S. Adams. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for June 14 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Jal Khan, 27, of the 110 block of Ezra Court, Portland, was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Feb. 11 by Officer T. Craddock. Bond was set at $100,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sarai Lopez, 43, of the 600 block of North Broadway, Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 16 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Marquis Neal, 37, of the 2200 block of Lebanon Pike, Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked license and violation of window tint law on Feb. 17 by Officer Derek Fondren. Bond was set at $5,000 with a court date scheduled for March 22 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Kevin Rogers, 28, of the 220 block of Hester Road Portland, was charged with domestic assault on Feb. 17 by Officer S. Conyer. Bond was set at $3,000 with a court date scheduled for Feb. 23 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
GallatinMatthew Shawn Fowler, 34, of the 580 block of North Happy Hollow Road, Portland, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked on Feb. 15 by Officer M. Mahmoud. Bond was set at $2,000 with a court date scheduled for April 5 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Kelly Byron McGown, 56, of the 8100 block of Franklin Road, Franklin, Ky., was charged with being a fugitive from justice on Feb. 12 by Officer D. Doss. A court date was scheduled for April 20 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Sumner CountyCamrin Lyle, 22, of the 100 block of Portland Courtyard Private Suite, was charged with DUI (1st offense) and possession of marijuana on Feb. 11 by Deputy Logan Gann. Bond was set at $1,500 with a court date scheduled for May 17 in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
